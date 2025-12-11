Logo
Logo

Business

Disney sends cease-and-desist letter to Google, CNBC reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Disney sends cease-and-desist letter to Google, CNBC reports

Disney sends cease-and-desist letter to Google, CNBC reports

The Google logo is seen on the Google house at CES 2024, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 10, 2024. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

11 Dec 2025 10:28PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Dec 11 : Walt Disney has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Alphabet's Google, CNBC reported on Thursday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement