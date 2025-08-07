Diversification of income stream helped DBS overcome ‘perfect storm’ of uncertainties during Q2, says new CEO

SINGAPORE: Despite a “perfect storm” of uncertainties, a diversification of its income stream helped DBS to deliver a “solid” set of results for the second quarter, said its chief executive officer Tan Su Shan on Thursday (Aug 7).

The bank’s net profit for the April to June quarter was S$2.82 billion (US$2.2 billion), up 1 per cent from the same period a year ago and beating analysts’ estimates.

It declared an ordinary dividend of S$0.60 per share and a capital return dividend of S$0.15 per share for the period.

Lifted by the earnings report, DBS shares soared on Thursday and briefly hit the S$50 mark, an all-time high, at 3.30pm. They gave up some of these gains by the end of the trading day to close at S$49.75, up 1.8 per cent for the day.

The second-quarter results marked Ms Tan’s first quarter at the helm as the CEO of Singapore’s largest bank, after taking over from Mr Piyush Gupta on Mar 28.

Speaking at a press conference, Ms Tan described the past quarter as a tough one marked by several factors “that would incur the perfect storm”.

These included a plunge in key interest rates in Singapore and Hong Kong, United States President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs on Apr 2 and the uncertainties that followed, as well as global geopolitical tensions.

“But our team delivered pretty resilient financial numbers … and I'd like to think of it as when the markets hit you … you mitigate those hits by increasing your volume, for example,” said Ms Tan.

“And if there (is) increased volatility, which there was, then you mitigate that by having a good trading income and you hedge when you can.”