Dollar drops as US Justice Department subpoenas Fed's Powell 

NEW YORK, Jan 12 : The dollar fell on Monday after the U.S. Department of Justice threatened to indict Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over comments to Congress about a building renovation project, raising concerns about the independence of the U.S. central bank and the long-term outlook for the currency.

Powell on Sunday said the Fed had received subpoenas from the Justice Department last week pertaining to remarks he made to Congress last summer over cost overruns for a $2.5 billion building renovation project at the Fed's headquarters complex in Washington.

He called the action a "pretext" to gain more influence over interest rates that U.S. President Donald Trump wants cut dramatically.

"This just ended the dollar's New Year bounce," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York. "The subpoenas have probably overwhelmed the geopolitics."

Trump is expected to replace Powell with a more dovish Fed chief when Powell's term ends in May, though Powell may remain as a Fed governor.

Trump will interview BlackRock's chief bond investment manager Rick Rieder on Thursday, Fox Business Network reported on Monday. Rieder is among four finalists under consideration to succeed Powell.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell 0.4 per cent to 98.84, with the euro up 0.33 per cent at $1.1675.

The Swiss franc was among the best performers on Monday, with the dollar weakening 0.49 per cent against the currency to 0.797.

The greenback has been supported this year by a safe-haven bid on rising geopolitical concerns after the U.S. took Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro into custody and as Trump expresses his desire for the U.S. to acquire Greenland.

Developments in Iran have also become a key focus. Iran said on Monday it is keeping communications open with the U.S. as Trump weighed responses to a deadly crackdown on protests that have posed one of the biggest challenges to clerical rule since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

MARKETS AWAIT TARIFFS RULING

The dollar was boosted on Friday after a solid U.S. jobs report for December further reinforced expectations that the Fed will hold rates steady at its January 27-28 policy meeting.

Fed funds futures pricing shows that the next rate cut is now seen as unlikely until June.

The next major U.S. economic focus will be the release on Tuesday of the consumer price inflation report for December.

Traders are also watching for a Supreme Court decision on the legality of Trump's tariff policies, which could come as soon as Wednesday.

The U.S. Treasury has more than adequate funds to pay any tariff refunds ordered in the event of a Supreme Court ruling, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 0.06 per cent to 157.97. It earlier reached a one-year high of 158.19.

"The problem is that last week Japan reported very weak, disappointingly so, labor earnings and the (Bank of Japan) had really tied the normalization of monetary policy to higher wages," Chandler said. "The market has pushed back just a little bit the timing of BOJ rate hikes."

Japan's real wages fell in November at the fastest pace since last January, dragged down by a sharp drop in one-off bonus payments, preliminary government data showed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the coalition partner of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's party said on Sunday she might hold a snap election in February in a bid to capitalize on her strong public approval ratings since taking office in October.

Takaichi's policies, which favor big spending and a dovish BOJ stance, have weighed on the Japanese currency.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin gained 0.15 per cent to $90,791.