Dollar trades lower against peers after weak data; yen continues winning streak

NEW YORK, Feb 10 : The U.S. dollar traded mostly lower against major currencies on Tuesday following data indicating slower growth in the American economy, while the yen strengthened and was poised for a second straight session of gains after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s election victory.

U.S. Commerce Department data on Tuesday showed U.S. retail sales were unexpectedly unchanged in December, putting pressure on consumer spending - which constitutes two-thirds of the economy. Data producing agencies are still catching up on releases after delays caused by last year's government shutdown.

The data helps support the idea that investors are rotating away from dollar-denominated assets into safe havens and emerging markets, said Shaun Osborne, managing director and chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.

"The broader environment in the U.S., particularly with the geopolitical concerns that emerged in the past couple of months, has prompted investors to think about where they're better off placing their money. It's not Sell America but Hedge America. So the dollar has softened in response to that and we've still got further to go," Osborne said.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The U.S. dollar erased earlier losses and was flat at 0.76635 against the Swiss franc.

INVESTORS EYE MORE U.S. DATA

Investor attention this week will be focused on other upcoming U.S. data including the monthly reports covering employment and consumer prices. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Monday that U.S. job gains could be lower in the coming months due to slower labour force growth and higher productivity. Investors are trying to assess whether weakening in the labour market has tapered off.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick responded to a question about the dollar in a Senate hearing on Tuesday, saying the dollar is being manipulated higher by other countries to export to the U.S.

"The retail sales numbers was one of the top numbers this week that was supposed to be better for the dollar but that was a disappointment. So we're running into the payrolls number tomorrow and the likes of the ADP, which could be soft. And we had the comments from Hassett suggesting that we might be looking at weaker job numbers in the coming months," Osborne said.

"I think investors are rightly taking it somewhat as a warning that tomorrow's number maybe somewhat disappointing," he added.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other currencies, was down 0.26 per cent at 96.695, after hitting a fresh one-week low at 96.789.

JAPANESE YEN CONTINUES WINNING STREAK

The Japanese currency was set to continue its winning streak after snapping a six‑day losing run on Monday following Takaichi's election triumph. The currency fell toward the 160 threshold against the greenback, triggering fears of intervention by Japanese authorities to support the yen.

Takaichi’s policy, which includes tax cuts and more fiscal spending, is expected to boost the economy and lift the stock market, potentially prompting the Bank of Japan to take a more hawkish stance, all factors that could support the yen.

The yen rose 1 per cent to 154.275 against the dollar after jumping 0.85 per cent the day before.

"With Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi moving from a relatively fiscally conservative stance to one favouring carefully targeted stimulus, the balance of risks has tilted toward additional tightening from the Bank of Japan," said Harvey Bradley, co-head of global rates at Insight Investment, arguing that a neutral rate around 1.5 per cent looks reasonable.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde played down concerns that euro-dollar would influence the ECB's policy path, though the currency dynamic remains a key focus for market participants.

The common currency dropped 0.11 per cent to $1.19040 after a 0.85 per cent jump on Monday.

The Swedish crown strengthened 0.45 per cent versus the dollar to 8.892.

The Chinese yuan strengthened 0.06 per cent against the greenback to 6.912 per dollar, trading at its highest since May 2023, bringing the gains to more than 1 per cent for the year, with analysts expecting the currency to rise throughout the year.