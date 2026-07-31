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Domain registrar GoDaddy narrows annual revenue forecast
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Domain registrar GoDaddy narrows annual revenue forecast

Domain registrar GoDaddy narrows annual revenue forecast

GoDaddy logo in this illustration taken July 2, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

31 Jul 2026 06:28AM
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July 30 : GoDaddy narrowed its annual revenue forecast and largely met second-quarter estimates on Thursday, amid slower adoption of AI tools and weaker customer acquisition.

Here are some details:

• GoDaddy has heavily invested in AI tools to help small and medium-sized businesses build and automate their websites.

• The Tempe, Arizona-based company expects full-year revenue to be between $5.215 billion and $5.255 billion, compared with $5.195 billion to $5.275 billion forecast earlier.

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• GoDaddy faces strong competition from companies such as Wix, which has aggressively expanded its own AI-powered website-building tools.

• Second-quarter revenue came in at $1.298 billion, while analysts estimated $1.295 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

• Third-quarter revenue is expected in the range of $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion, in line with the estimate.

• GoDaddy's "Airo.ai" platform, which helps users create logos, websites and branded marketing assets using customer's existing database, has expanded rapidly after being launched last year.

• "GoDaddy is advancing a company-wide AI transformation with Airo at the center, creating an agentic operating system that helps our customers accomplish more," CEO Aman Bhutani said.

Source: Reuters
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