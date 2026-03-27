Dutch court orders xAI, Grok not to create, distribute non-consensual sex images in Netherlands

AMSTERDAM, March 26 : A Dutch court on Thursday ordered Elon Musk's xAI and chatbot Grok not to generate and distribute sexualized images of people without their consent in the Netherlands.

The decision in a civil suit is one of the first times a judge has weighed in on xAI's responsibility for creating tools that can be used to create sexualized images, amid a flood of complaints and investigations over Grok in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia.

In a summary decision, the Amsterdam District court said xAI and Grok would be prohibited from "generating and/or distributing sexual imagery ... whereby persons are partially or wholly stripped naked without having given their explicit permission" and said it would impose fines of 100,000 euros ($115,350.00) per day if the companies do not comply.

The case was brought by Offlimits, a Dutch nonprofit group that combats online sexual abuse.

($1 = 0.8669 euros)