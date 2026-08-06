EBay forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates

Aug 5 : EBay forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, leaning on its push into authenticated luxury goods, collectibles and refurbished products to bring more high-value buyers to its online marketplace.

The company has sharpened its focus on enthusiast buyers through "focus categories" where buyers value selection and specialist services. These include trading cards and other collectibles, auto parts and accessories and refurbished electronics.

The online retailer forecast revenue to be between $3.07 billion and $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.97 billion, according to data compiled LSEG.

Gross merchandise volume, a key industry metric measuring the total value of all goods sold on the platform, rose 15 per cent to $22.4 billion for the quarter ended June 30.

Revenue of $3.13 billion beat analysts' estimate of $3.02 billion.

EBay in May rebuffed GameStop's roughly $56 billion unsolicited bid as "neither credible nor attractive", but GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen has said he plans to continue pursuing a combination.