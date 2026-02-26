Logo
ECB sees no wave of AI-led layoffs yet, Lagarde says
FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde delivers her keynote speech at Euro Finance Week, a weeklong annual financial conference in Frankfurt, Germany, November 21, 2025. REUTERS/Heiko Becker/File Photo

26 Feb 2026 05:08PM (Updated: 26 Feb 2026 05:10PM)
FRANKFURT, Feb 26 : Artificial intelligence is boosting productivity in the euro zone but it is not yet causing a wave of layoffs due to greater automation of labour, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

"What we are seeing for the moment is that it's increasing productivity," Lagarde told a committee of the European Parliament. "But we are not yet seeing consequences in terms of labour market and waves of redundancies that are feared, and that you know we will be extremely attentive going forward."

Source: Reuters
