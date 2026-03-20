Ecolab to buy KKR-backed CoolIT for $4.75 billion amid AI data center boom

March 20 : Ecolab said on Friday it would acquire KKR-backed CoolIT Systems for about $4.75 billion in cash, as it seeks to capitalize on surging demand for liquid cooling in artificial intelligence-driven data centers.

Shares of the water management company were down 1 per cent in premarket trading.

The deal, expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, comes as technology companies ramp up spending on AI infrastructure, driving a shift from traditional air cooling to more efficient liquid-based systems capable of handling higher chip densities and power loads.

Owned by funds managed by KKR, CoolIT designs and manufactures liquid cooling systems such as coolant distribution units, cold plates and direct-to-chip technologies used by hyperscale and colocation operators. Its customers include chipmakers such as Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices.

CoolIT is expected to generate about $550 million in sales over the next 12 months, Ecolab said.

The deal is expected to be accretive to Ecolab's adjusted diluted earnings per share by 2028.