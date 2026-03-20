Ecolab nearing deal to acquire KKR's data center cooling company for up to $5 billion, WSJ reports

March 19 : Ecolab is nearing a deal to acquire data center cooling company CoolIT Systems from KKR for between $4.5 billion and $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be announced as soon as next week, the report added, cautioning that nothing is completed.

Shares of the water solutions company were down 2.4 per cent at $255.49 in afternoon trading.

Ecolab and KKR did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.