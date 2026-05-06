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Electronic Arts misses bookings estimates as 'Battlefield' engagement falls
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Electronic Arts misses bookings estimates as 'Battlefield' engagement falls

Electronic Arts misses bookings estimates as 'Battlefield' engagement falls

Electronic Arts logo is seen in this illustration taken September 30, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

06 May 2026 05:05AM
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May 5 : Videogame publisher Electronic Arts missed quarterly bookings estimates on Tuesday, weighed down by a post-launch drop-off in engagement for its "Battlefield" franchise and sluggishness in its mobile business.

• While "Battlefield 6" enjoyed a strong launch late last year, the title has struggled with a slackening in player engagement, raising concerns about its long-term live-service revenue potential.

• "Battlefield 6" has seen "significant attrition" in engagement with the "most-played" metrics on Xbox and PlayStation down from the third quarter, TD Cowen analysts said in a note last month.

• EA reported fourth-quarter bookings of $1.86 billion, missing analysts' average estimate of $2.0 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

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• Profit rose to $461 million, compared with $254 million a year earlier.

• The upcoming launch of Take-Two Interactive's "Grand Theft Auto VI" poses a threat to EA, as the biggest videogame launch of all time is likely to dominate player attention and discretionary spending.

• EA is preparing to go private in an acquisition led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, along with private equity firms Silver Lake and Affinity Partners for $55 billion.

Source: Reuters
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