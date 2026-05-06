Electronic Arts misses bookings estimates as 'Battlefield' engagement falls

May 5 : Videogame publisher Electronic Arts missed quarterly bookings estimates on Tuesday, weighed down by a post-launch drop-off in engagement for its "Battlefield" franchise and sluggishness in its mobile business.

• While "Battlefield 6" enjoyed a strong launch late last year, the title has struggled with a slackening in player engagement, raising concerns about its long-term live-service revenue potential.

• "Battlefield 6" has seen "significant attrition" in engagement with the "most-played" metrics on Xbox and PlayStation down from the third quarter, TD Cowen analysts said in a note last month.

• EA reported fourth-quarter bookings of $1.86 billion, missing analysts' average estimate of $2.0 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

• Profit rose to $461 million, compared with $254 million a year earlier.

• The upcoming launch of Take-Two Interactive's "Grand Theft Auto VI" poses a threat to EA, as the biggest videogame launch of all time is likely to dominate player attention and discretionary spending.

• EA is preparing to go private in an acquisition led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, along with private equity firms Silver Lake and Affinity Partners for $55 billion.