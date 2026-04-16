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Elliott takes stake in Japan's Daikin, calls for higher returns
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Elliott takes stake in Japan's Daikin, calls for higher returns

Elliott takes stake in Japan's Daikin, calls for higher returns

The mascot of Daikin Industries is pictured at Daikin's office in Tokyo, Japan, November 30, 2023. REUTERS/Sam Nussey

16 Apr 2026 09:11AM (Updated: 16 Apr 2026 09:34AM)
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TOKYO, April 16 : Elliott Investment Management said on Thursday it has taken a stake in Daikin and thinks the manufacturer of air conditioners should improve margins and shareholder returns and review non-core assets.

Elliott did not provide further details on the stake.

A person familiar with the matter said Elliott's stake is around 3 per cent and that it believes Daikin should do more to integrate its businesses, institute a share buyback programme and refocus on its core air conditioner operations.

Daikin has the capacity to allocate 1 trillion yen ($6.30 billion) to buybacks over the medium term, the person said.

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Daikin said it was aware Elliott had taken a stake but declined to comment further.

Daikin's shares jumped 11 per cent in morning Tokyo trading.

Elliott has been increasing its presence in Japan, scoring a landmark victory against automaker Toyota and taking stakes in companies including shipper Mitsui OSK.

($1 = 158.7700 yen)

Source: Reuters
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