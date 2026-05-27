Eni-Petronas JV seen reaching $2.7 billion net income in 2030, Italian daily reports

MILAN, May 27 : A planned joint venture between Eni and Malaysia's state energy company Petronas, named SEARAH, is expected to have a net income of $2.7 billion and revenue of $6.7 billion in 2030, according to preliminary estimates included in documents cited by Italian daily Il Messaggero on Wednesday.

• The company, whose binding agreement was signed last November, will have total assets worth $27.3 billion, the daily said.

• A pool of international banks is structuring a revolving credit facility initially worth $6 billion to support SEARAH's investments in the 2026-2030 period, according to Il Messaggero.

• The upstream venture will focus on developing and producing natural gas in Malaysia and Indonesia.

• SEARAH is projected to reach output of around 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the medium term, the companies said when they announced the agreement.

• The deal between Eni and Petronas is expected to become operational by the end of June.

• Eni declined to comment. Petronas was not immediately available to comment outside its business hours.