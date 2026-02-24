Logo
Eni to reach final investment decision for Indonesia gas projects next month, regulator says
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian multinational energy company Eni is displayed at their booth during the LNG 2023 energy trade show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

24 Feb 2026 04:01PM (Updated: 24 Feb 2026 04:25PM)
JAKARTA, Feb 24 : Indonesia's upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas expects Italy's Eni to reach its final investment decision for the development of the Geng North and Gendalo-Gendang gas projects by next month, its head Djoko Siswanto told reporters.

He said a new JV formed by Eni and Petronas will manage the projects.

Eni did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters
