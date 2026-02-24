Eni to reach final investment decision for Indonesia gas projects next month, regulator says
JAKARTA, Feb 24 : Indonesia's upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas expects Italy's Eni to reach its final investment decision for the development of the Geng North and Gendalo-Gendang gas projects by next month, its head Djoko Siswanto told reporters.
He said a new JV formed by Eni and Petronas will manage the projects.
Eni did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Source: Reuters
