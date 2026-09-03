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Entertainment platform aTwist launches with microseries as Hollywood chases mobile viewers
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Entertainment platform aTwist launches with microseries as Hollywood chases mobile viewers

Entertainment platform aTwist launches with microseries as Hollywood chases mobile viewers

FILE PHOTO: A small crew of actors and production people work in a microdrama production in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 7, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake

03 Sep 2026 06:06PM (Updated: 03 Sep 2026 06:17PM)
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Sept 3 : Microseries platform and studio aTwist launched on Thursday with 10 original series and curated library content, as shifting entertainment preferences drive a wave of demand for mobile-first short-form storytelling.

Microdramas are gaining popularity as Hollywood production shrinks and streaming companies face competition from platforms such as YouTube, with the format expected to generate $1.5 billion in U.S. revenue this year, according to research firm Omdia.

• Microseries are serialized stories designed for mobile-first viewing, typically consisting of 40 to 60 episodes of one to three minutes each, and filmed vertically.

• aTwist, formerly known as MicroCo, is available across major app stores and has launched in the United States, United Kingdom, India, Canada, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand and the Philippines.

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• New microseries will launch Thursdays, with viewers able to watch select episodes for free with ads or unlock full seasons using coins or a subscription, aTwist said.

• The platform was founded by Jana Winograde, former president of Showtime; Susan Rovner, former chairman of NBCUniversal Content and president of Warner Bros Television; and Lloyd Braun, former chairman of ABC Entertainment Group and WME.

Source: Reuters
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