Equities fall with US Treasury yields after data, oil sinks 

NEW YORK/ PARIS, Dec 16 : MSCI's global equities gauge fell on Tuesday and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were lower for a second day as investors assessed the latest U.S. jobs data, while oil prices sagged as talks appeared to boost the prospects for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal.

The U.S. Labor Department reported a nonfarm payroll increase of 64,000 jobs last month and that the unemployment rate rose to 4.6 per cent. The job numbers reversed October's 105,000 jobs decline, which had reflected the departure of more than 150,000 federal employees who took deferred buyouts as part of the Trump administration's push to shrink the government's footprint.

However, the 43-day U.S. government shutdown through October into mid-November created some uncertainty about what the report means for the economy and the Federal Reserve's outlook for interest rate policy after its 25 basis point cut last week.

While relatively low wage growth and anaemic November job creation provided hope for more Fed rate cuts, David Wagner, portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors, said that the return to job increases in November could also support more hawkish views that rates should hold steady.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Investors are still trying to digest this data. The jobs report was somewhat Goldilocks - not too bad and not too good. Both hawkish and dovish investors have enough data to prove their current thesis," Wagner said while also pointing to "the noise in the data given that the shutdown continued into the middle of November."

On Wall Street at 11:55 a.m. (1655 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 274.44 points, or 0.56 per cent, at 48,145.59, the S&P 500 fell 32.49 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 6,784.55 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 40.76 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 23,016.28.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 6.26 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 1,001.50 while the pan-European STOXX 600 index was 0.41 per cent lower.

Earlier, stocks had declined during Asian trading, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropping 1.3 per cent and touching its lowest in three weeks.

CENTRAL BANK MEETINGS, MORE DATA

Investors are also waiting for U.S. inflation data and central bank meetings including rate policy decisions from the Bank of England, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan this week.

U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Tuesday with benchmark 10-year note yields reversing an earlier drop as traders attributed an unexpected increase in the unemployment rate last month to possible government shutdown-related distortions.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 2.5 basis points to 4.157 per cent, from 4.182 per cent late on Monday while the 30-year bond yield fell 2.1 basis points to 4.8313 per cent.

The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Federal Reserve, fell 2.1 basis points to 3.487 per cent, from 3.508 per cent late on Monday.

In currencies, the U.S. dollar fell against major peers on Tuesday after expectations for Fed rate cuts stayed intact after the jobs report.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell 0.13 per cent to 98.13.

The euro was up 0.11 per cent at $1.1766 and against the Japanese yen, the dollar weakened 0.25 per cent.

Sterling strengthened 0.35 per cent to $1.342 although unemployment in Britain hit its highest since the start of 2021 and wage growth in the private sector was the weakest in nearly five years last month, according to the latest data.

Oil prices fell, with Brent dropping below $60 a barrel for the first time in months, as traders considered a Russia-Ukraine peace deal as more likely, raising expectations that sanctions could be eased, which could lead to more oil availability and therefore lower prices.

U.S. crude fell 2.38 per cent to $55.47 a barrel and Brent slid to $59.13 per barrel, down 2.38 per cent on the day.

In precious metal markets, gold prices lost earlier gains to turn slightly lower. Spot gold fell 0.05 per cent to $4,299.65 an ounce.