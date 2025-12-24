Equities rise after strong US data; yen firms on currency warnings

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 23 : Major stock indexes were up while Treasury yields were little changed on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data, while the yen shot up after warnings from Tokyo on its readiness to support the battered currency.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index registered a record closing high on gains in the healthcare sector, after heavyweight Novo Nordisk secured U.S. approval of its weight-loss pill.

Silver hit a record high above $70 an ounce, while gold also touched a record.

Data showed the U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter, driven by robust consumer spending. Early estimates showed gross domestic product increased at a 4.3 per cent annualized rate last quarter, ‌far above economists' forecast for a rise at a 3.3 per cent pace, according to a Reuters poll.

"We're ‌still in this period of playing catch-up with economic data and GDP is dated... But it's showing strength in the economy, and strength that's above expectations," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York.

U.S. economic releases have been delayed by a record federal government shutdown.

On Wall Street at 2:49 p.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 102.88 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 48,465.56, the S&P 500 rose 28.76 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 6,907.14 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 113.51 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 23,542.33.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> rose 4.74 points, or 0.47 per cent, to ‍1,020.23.

Earlier, the pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> index had ended up 0.34 per cent.

Novo Nordisk's U.S. listed shares were rallying more than 6 per cent on Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its weight-loss pill, giving the Danish drugmaker a competitive edge in the fast-evolving obesity treatment market.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes gave up earlier gains and was flat compared with late Monday at 4.171 per cent. The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate ​expectations for the Federal Reserve, rose 3.1 basis points ‌to 3.534 per cent, from 3.503 per cent late on Monday.

In currencies, the yen gained against the dollar as investors weighed the odds of an imminent intervention after Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said Japan has a free hand in dealing with excessive moves in the yen, ​the strongest warning so far about Tokyo's readiness to intervene in the market to arrest sharp declines in the currency. The BOJ raised rates at ⁠its December policy meeting on Friday, as expected.

Against the Japanese yen , ‌the dollar weakened 0.52 per cent to 156.23.

The dollar index <=USD>, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, ​fell 0.27 per cent to 97.97. The euro was up 0.22 per cent at $1.1786 and sterling strengthened 0.22 per cent to $1.3491.

In precious metals, silver extended its record rally and hit the key $70 an ounce mark, while gold and platinum also touched historic highs.

Spot silver was up 3.38 per cent ‍at $71.31 while spot gold rose 1.03 per cent to $4,491.29 an ounce and spot platinum was up about 6.4 per cent at $2,255.40.

In energy markets, oil prices ended Tuesday's session higher ⁠as potential sales of Venezuelan crude seized by the United States weighed and investors assessed stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data.

U.S. crude settled up 0.64 per cent, or 37 cents at $58.38 a barrel ​while Brent settled at $62.38 per barrel, up ‌0.5 per cent, or 31 cents on the day.