Eramet says Indonesia nickel permit volume slashed for 2026

PARIS/JAKARTA, Feb 11 : Eramet's nickel mining joint venture in Indonesia has received an initial production allowance of 12 million wet metric tons for this year, down from the initial allowance of 32 million it received for 2025, the French mining firm said.

Eramet's PT Weda Bay Nickel joint venture will apply as soon as possible for an upward revision of the volume, it said in a statement, adding that its 2025 allowance was increased last July to 42 million wet metric tons.

Indonesia has so far approved nickel mining quotas, locally known as RKAB, of around 260 million to 270 million metric tons for 2026, local media outlets reported late on Tuesday, citing mining ministry official Tri Winarno.

A spokesperson for Indonesia's Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry told Reuters that "all RKABs are still under discussion, including adjustments to the production of several mineral and coal commodities."

Benchmark three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange was up 2.2 per cent at $17,880 per metric ton at 0912 GMT, having earlier gained as much as 2.8 per cent to $17,980, its highest since January 30.