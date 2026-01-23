Logo
Ericsson's profit beats market view, plans $1.7 billion buyback
FILE PHOTO: Attendees talk near the Ericsson exhibitor stall at the ongoing India Mobile Congress 2025 at Yashobhoomi, a convention and expo center in New Delhi, India, October 8, 2025. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

23 Jan 2026 02:11PM (Updated: 23 Jan 2026 02:17PM)
Jan 23 : Swedish telecoms gear maker Ericsson said it planned to return 15 billion Swedish crowns ($1.7 billion) to shareholders through share repurchases as it beat quarterly operating earnings expectations on Friday.

The company reported adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, excluding restructuring charges, of 12.26 billion crowns for the final quarter of 2025. That compares to an average forecast of 10.09 billion crowns in an Infront poll of analysts.

Ericsson, one of the two Western suppliers of network equipment alongside Nokia, moved quickly to adjust to U.S. import tariffs last year and has kept up a deep restructuring programme to counter weaker 5G investments.

The Swedish group said earlier this month it would cut 1,600 jobs at home to lift efficiency.

The proposed buyback, pending shareholders' approval, is expected to begin after the publication of the first-quarter report and will run until 2027, Ericsson said.

($1 = 9.0026 Swedish crowns)

Source: Reuters
