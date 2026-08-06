Logo
Logo

Business

Etsy lays off 12% of workforce as part of restructuring plan 
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Etsy lays off 12% of workforce as part of restructuring plan 

Etsy lays off 12% of workforce as part of restructuring plan 

A sign advertising the online seller Etsy Inc. is seen outside the Nasdaq market site in Times Square in New York April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

06 Aug 2026 04:07AM (Updated: 06 Aug 2026 04:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Corrects last paragraph to reflect that Etsy is reporting results on Wednesday, not Thursday)

By Arriana McLymore

NEW YORK, NY, Aug 5 : Crafting marketplace Etsy Inc. is laying off approximately 220 employees, or 12 per cent of its workforce, as part of a restructuring plan it hopes will "improve coordination and speed of decision-making," the company said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Wednesday. 

The layoffs will mostly impact workers in the product and engineering department, Chief Executive Kruti Patel Goyal said in an email to employees. 

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"Cost savings are a consequence of these changes, but they are not the objective. We didn't start this work with a cost reduction target or a goal of making Etsy smaller," she said. "You'll continue to see us invest in the business and the team and hire in areas that are important to our long-term strategy."

 Patel Goyal said that the cuts also "weren't driven by AI."

"At the same time, AI is changing how all of us work, and it will continue to change how we build products and solve problems," Patel Goyal said. "As the tools available to us evolve, the skills we need, the ways we work together, and the capabilities we build across Etsy must evolve as well."

Laid-off workers will receive at least 16 weeks of severance pay, with additional pay based on tenure, continued healthcare support for up to 12 months and other benefits. 

The company's audit committee also approved a new stock repurchase program that authorizes Etsy to repurchase up to an additional $2 billion of its common stock, according to the SEC filing. 

Etsy reported results on Wednesday after the market close.  

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement