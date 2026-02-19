Logo
Logo

Business

Etsy misses fourth-quarter revenue estimates
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Etsy misses fourth-quarter revenue estimates

Etsy misses fourth-quarter revenue estimates

Etsy logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

19 Feb 2026 08:13PM (Updated: 19 Feb 2026 08:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Feb 19 : Online marketplace Etsy missed Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, indicating cooling demand for personalized gifts and handcrafted goods amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

Shares of the company, however, jumped 18 per cent in premarket trading, after it sold its Gen Z-focused fashion resale platform Depop to EBay for nearly $1.2 billion late on Wednesday.

Etsy reported fourth-quarter revenue of $881.63 million, compared with analysts' average estimate of $884.90 million, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The company also forecast gross merchandise sales — a key metric to measure sales — to be between $2.38 billion and $2.43 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. It had reported GMS of $2.8 billion in the same period a year ago.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement