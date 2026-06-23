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EU approves €76 million German state aid for cutting edge semiconductor facility
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EU approves €76 million German state aid for cutting edge semiconductor facility

EU approves €76 million German state aid for cutting edge semiconductor facility

EU flag is seen in this illustration taken, April 24, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

23 Jun 2026 05:48PM
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June 23 : The European Commission approved on Tuesday €76 million ($87 million) of German state aid for QuantumDiamonds GmbH, which is planning to set up a cutting-edge semiconductor testing facility in Munich.

• The Commission said QuantumDiamonds had agreed to work with small-and-medium-sized enterprises and with universities and research institutions.

• The approval comes after the Commission proposed new laws this month to boost cloud, AI and semiconductor industries, aiming to cut Europe's reliance on U.S. Big Tech.

($1 = 0.8765 euros)

Source: Reuters
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