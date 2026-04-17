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EU Commission awards 180 million euro cloud contract to four European providers
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EU Commission awards 180 million euro cloud contract to four European providers

EU Commission awards 180 million euro cloud contract to four European providers

FILE PHOTO: A guest speaks on a mobile phone as she arrives for the French telecoms operator Iliad's media conference in Milan, Italy, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

17 Apr 2026 04:22PM (Updated: 17 Apr 2026 04:50PM)
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April 17 : The European Commission on Friday awarded a 180 million euro ($212 million) tender for sovereign cloud services to four European providers for a six-year period, as part of a push to reduce the bloc's dependence on non-European technology.

The tender, launched in October 2025, was awarded to Luxembourg's Post Telecom, Germany's StackIT, French Iliad's data centre unit Scaleway and Belgium's Proximus.

"This tender supports the Commission's broader efforts to enhance its own sovereignty, reinforcing strategic control across key technologies and infrastructure," the European Union's executive body said in a statement.

The providers were selected based on their alignment with the Commission's Cloud Sovereignty Framework, for which they had to ensure that non-EU entities have limited control over the technologies they use or the services they provide, the Commission said.

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"Scaling the use of EU cloud is key to strengthening Europe’s digital sovereignty," Henna Virkkunen, the EU's digital chief, said on X.

Post Telecom is bringing on partners OVHcloud and CleverCloud, while Proximus leads a consortium made up of Mistral AI, Clarence, and Thales and Google Cloud's data centre joint venture S3NS.

OVHcloud founder and CEO Octave Klaba said in a post on X that the Post Telecom consortium had been selected to provide cloud services for the European Commission’s more than 40 agencies, allowing them to "prove there are credible alternatives in Europe".

($1 = 0.8488 euros)

Source: Reuters
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