EU Commission awards 180 million euro cloud contract to four European providers

April 17 : The European Commission on Friday awarded a 180 million euro ($212 million) tender for sovereign cloud services to four European providers for a six-year period, as part of a push to reduce the bloc's dependence on non-European technology.

The contract was awarded to Luxembourg's Post Telecom, Germany's StackIT, French Iliad's data centre unit Scaleway and Belgium's Proximus.

Additionally, Post Telecom is bringing on partners OVHcloud and CleverCloud, while Proximus leads a consortium made up of Mistral AI, Clarence, and Thales and Google Cloud's data centre joint venture S3NS.

($1 = 0.8488 euros)