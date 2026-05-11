EU Commission in talks with OpenAI and Anthropic over AI models

BRUSSELS, May 11 : The European Commission is in ongoing discussions with U.S. artificial intelligence giants OpenAI and Anthropic, a spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Thomas Regnier said the Commission welcomed OpenAI's proactive engagement, including its intent to grant access to its new AI model. He added that the Commission has had a four or five meetings with Anthropic though no discussions on a possible access to its AI models have taken place yet.

"With one (OpenAI), you have a company proactively offering to give access to the company. With the other one (Anthropic), we have good exchanges though we're not at a stage where we can speculate on potential access or not", Regnier said during a daily press briefing.