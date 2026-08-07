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EU Commission signs contract to expand IRIS2 satellite constellation
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EU Commission signs contract to expand IRIS2 satellite constellation

EU Commission signs contract to expand IRIS2 satellite constellation

FILE PHOTO: A drone view shows the European Commission headquarters known as the Berlaymont building in Brussels, Belgium April 29, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

07 Aug 2026 03:39PM (Updated: 07 Aug 2026 03:52PM)
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BRUSSELS, Aug 7 : The European Commission said on Friday it signed an agreement with the space consortium SpaceRISE to expand the IRIS2 satellite constellation it is currently developing.

• The agreement adds 66 satellites into low Earth orbit to the programme, bringing the main constellation to 348 satellites, and moving it from planning to full-scale deployment, the Commission said.

• The constellation, a response to Elon Musk's Starlink and other internet networks, will provide "sovereign, secure and highly reliable connectivity" for European governments, defence and security forces, and emergency services.

• The constellation is set to start operating in 2029.

Source: Reuters
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