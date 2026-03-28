EU Commission web platform hit by cyber-attack on March 24

BRUSSELS, March 27 : The European Commission was targeted by a cyber attack on March 24 affecting its cloud infrastructure hosting the Europa web platform, with early findings suggesting data have been taken from those websites, the Commission said on Friday.

The incident was contained swiftly, it said in a statement, adding that the full impact of the attack was till being investigated.

"Internal systems were not affected by the cyber-attack," the EU's executive arm said.

The Commission did not name any group or individual responsible for the cyber attack.