EU considers making WhatsApp more responsible for tackling harmful content, spokesperson says

BRUSSELS, ‌Jan 9 : The European Commission is considering recategorizing Meta's WhatsApp messaging service to make it more responsible ‌for tackling illegal and ‌harmful content, a spokesperson for the commission said on Friday.

The spokesperson said the commission is ‍actively considering designating WhatsApp a "very large platform", which would increase its legal responsibilities ​to ‌address damaging content, after it published user ​numbers above the Digital Services ⁠Act threshold in ‌February 2025.

"I wouldn't ​exclude a future designation," spokesperson Thomas Regnier ‍told reporters.