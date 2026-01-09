Logo
EU considers making WhatsApp more responsible for tackling harmful content, spokesperson says
Teenagers pose for a photo while holding smartphones in front of a Whatsapp logo in this illustration taken September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

09 Jan 2026 07:31PM (Updated: 09 Jan 2026 07:59PM)
BRUSSELS, ‌Jan 9 : The European Commission is considering recategorizing Meta's WhatsApp messaging service to make it more responsible ‌for tackling illegal and ‌harmful content, a spokesperson for the commission said on Friday.

The spokesperson said the commission is ‍actively considering designating WhatsApp a "very large platform", which would increase its legal responsibilities ​to ‌address damaging content, after it published user ​numbers above the Digital Services ⁠Act threshold in ‌February 2025.

"I wouldn't ​exclude a future designation," spokesperson Thomas Regnier ‍told reporters.

Source: Reuters
