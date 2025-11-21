EU is in touch with X regarding hate speech content on Grok

BRUSSELS :The European Union is in touch with social media network X regarding hate speech content on X's Grok, which the EU described as 'appalling' and going against European human rights values.

"We are in touch with X, because the company has the obligation to take action against risks relating to Grok," said European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier.

"Grok's output is appalling. Such output goes against Europe's fundamental rights and values," he added.

There was no immediate reply from X requesting comment on the EU's statement on Grok.

In July, social media posts on the X account of the Grok chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s company xAI were removed after complaints from X users and the Anti-Defamation League that Grok produced content with antisemitic tropes and praise for Adolf Hitler.

At that time, xAI said it was taking action to ban hate speech before it was posted by Grok on X.