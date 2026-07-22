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EU regulators to issue formal warning to JD.com over Ceconomy deal, sources say
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EU regulators to issue formal warning to JD.com over Ceconomy deal, sources say

EU regulators to issue formal warning to JD.com over Ceconomy deal, sources say

A logo of JD.com e-commerce company at its sorting center building in Beijing, China, November 11, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

22 Jul 2026 04:57PM (Updated: 22 Jul 2026 05:05PM)
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BRUSSELS, July 22 : EU regulators will issue formal charges against Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com over its $2.5 billion bid for German electronics retailer Ceconomy, underlining their concerns of unfair subsidies, people familiar with the matter said.

The charges, known as a statement of grounds under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation, are similar to a statement of objections or charge sheet under EU merger rules where regulators outline specific concerns, which must be addressed by companies or risk a veto on the deal.

JD.com said the statement of grounds is a normal procedural step and that it continues to expect a positive conclusion of the process in the second half of 2026.

Source: Reuters
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