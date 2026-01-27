Logo
EU starts proceedings to assist Google in complying with tech rules
FILE PHOTO: A Google logo is seen at a company research facility in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 13, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

27 Jan 2026 05:58PM (Updated: 27 Jan 2026 05:59PM)
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 : The European Commission has started proceedings to assist Alphabet's Google in complying with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), it said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Android is open by design, and we're already licensing Search data to competitors under the DMA. However, we are concerned that further rules which are often driven by competitor grievances rather than the interest of consumers, will compromise user privacy, security, and innovation," Clare Kelly, Google's Senior Competition Counsel, said.

Source: Reuters
