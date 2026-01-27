EU starts proceedings to assist Google in complying with tech rules

BRUSSELS, Jan 27 : The European Commission has started proceedings to assist Alphabet's Google in complying with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), it said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Android is open by design, and we're already licensing Search data to competitors under the DMA. However, we are concerned that further rules which are often driven by competitor grievances rather than the interest of consumers, will compromise user privacy, security, and innovation," Clare Kelly, Google's Senior Competition Counsel, said.