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EU targets Meta with possible interim measures over WhatsApp AI rival ban
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EU targets Meta with possible interim measures over WhatsApp AI rival ban

EU targets Meta with possible interim measures over WhatsApp AI rival ban

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta is seen at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 11, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

15 Apr 2026 09:03PM (Updated: 15 Apr 2026 09:06PM)
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BRUSSELS, April 15 : The European Commission said on Wednesday it intended to impose interim measures on Meta Platforms after the U.S. tech giant moved to reinstate artificial intelligence assistants from rivals on its WhatsApp messaging service for a fee.

"The Commission notified Meta that the revised policy seems to have the same effect of excluding third-party AI assistants from WhatsApp and thus appears at first sight to be in breach of EU competition rules," the EU's executive arm said in a statement.

In March, Meta told the Commission it would allow artificial intelligence rivals on WhatsApp for a year subject to the payment of a fee.

Source: Reuters
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