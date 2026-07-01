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EU tech chief and Apple CEO had a constructive talk on topics of common interest
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Business

EU tech chief and Apple CEO had a constructive talk on topics of common interest

EU tech chief and Apple CEO had a constructive talk on topics of common interest

An Apple logo is seen at the entrance of an Apple Store in downtown Brussels, Belgium March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

01 Jul 2026 03:43PM
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BRUSSELS, July 1 : European Technology Commissioner Henna Virkkunen had a "constructive" talk with Apple's Chief Executive Tim Cook during a video call held on Monday, said a Commission spokesperson.

They spoke about "topics of common interest" on which work continues, the spokesperson added on Wednesday.

The iPhone maker has said its Siri AI would not be available initially in the EU on iPhones or iPads and faulted the European Commission for refusing to engage constructively with them to ensure privacy and security on their devices, while the Commission blamed Apple, saying the company had been unable to develop "interoperability" to meet EU standards.

Source: Reuters
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