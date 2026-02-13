Europe, Asia lead equity fund inflows as US records weekly outflow

Feb 13 : European and Asian equity funds drew strong inflows in the week ended February 11 as investors trimmed exposure to U.S. mega-cap stocks on concerns about stretched valuations and rising AI-related spending.

Global equity funds marked a fifth straight weekly inflow, at $25.54 billion, with European funds securing $17.53 billion - the most in a week since at least 2022 - and Asian funds drawing in roughly $6.28 billion net inflows, LSEG Lipper data showed.

U.S. equity funds, meanwhile, witnessed weekly outflows of $1.42 billion, the first net sales for a week in three.

The U.S. technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index fell 2.03 per cent on Thursday on renewed worries over the potential disruptions in sectors including software, legal services and wealth management, from AI technology.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Global bond funds were popular for a sixth straight week as these funds saw approximately $21.09 billion net inflows in the most recent week.

Short-term bond funds' weekly inflows at $4.87 billion were the biggest since a $10.17 billion net purchase in mid-December. Corporate and euro-denominated bond funds also attracted a significant $2.63 billion and $2.06 billion, respectively.

Money market fund inflows, meanwhile, eased to a three-week low of $1.15 billion in the week.

Gold and precious metal commodity funds attracted their 13th weekly inflow in 14 weeks, although at a $1.25 billion net figure, the amount was the lowest in five weeks.

In emerging markets, investors pumped $8.52 billion into equity funds as they extended the recent buying streak into an eighth straight week. Bond funds, meanwhile, saw $1.29 billion of inflows, data for a combined 28,723 funds showed.