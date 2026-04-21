Europe must prevent misuse of Anthropic's Mythos, Bundesbank chief warns

FRANKFURT, April 21 : Banking authorities must prevent the misuse of Anthropic's Mythos, its most advanced AI model to date, which opens the door to new and sophisticated cyber risks, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said on Tuesday.

"Mythos is an AI model that appears capable of quickly identifying and exploiting security vulnerabilities in financial institutions' software," Nagel said in a speech.

"However, this AI model seems to be a double-edged sword, since it could be used not only to improve digital security systems, but also to leverage their vulnerabilities for malicious purposes," he added.

He added that all relevant institutions should have access to such technology to avoid competitive distortions.