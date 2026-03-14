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Europe takes first step to banning AI-generated child sexual abuse images
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Europe takes first step to banning AI-generated child sexual abuse images

Europe takes first step to banning AI-generated child sexual abuse images

FILE PHOTO: xAI and Grok logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

14 Mar 2026 01:55AM
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BRUSSELS, March 13 : Europe on Friday took the first step towards outlawing artificial intelligence practices which generate child sexual abuse material after EU governments proposed to add this provision to the bloc's landmark AI rules adopted two years ago.

Governments and regulators from Europe to Asia are cracking down on sexually explicit content generated by Elon Musk's xAI chatbot Grok on X as well as sexually intimate deepfakes produced by Grok.

EU tech regulators and national watchdogs in Britain, Ireland and Spain are currently investigating Grok's sexualised AI deepfakes.

The EU countries will need the backing of the European Parliament before their proposal can be adopted. Lawmakers are scheduled to vote on their own similar proposition on Wednesday. 

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Both sides have to stake out their positions on the matter and other issues ahead of negotiations on the European Commission's proposal to water down parts of the AI Act, a move welcomed by tech giants and some businesses but criticised by civic groups and privacy campaigners for bowing to Big Tech.

The discussions will likely take a year before any changes can be implemented.   

Source: Reuters
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