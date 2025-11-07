Logo
Business

European Commission, Shein to meet after French call for investigation
Business

French police secure the area as people queue to enter the Le BHV Marais department store, the Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville, on the day of the opening of the first physical space for Chinese online fast-fashion retailer Shein within the Parisian department store, in Paris, France, November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor

07 Nov 2025 07:42PM (Updated: 07 Nov 2025 07:49PM)
BRUSSELS :Representatives of the European Commission and Shein will meet on Friday, a spokesperson of the Commission said, after the French government called for an investigation into the Chinese e-commerce group due to the alleged sale of child-like sex dolls and banned weapons on its marketplace.

The Commission has powers to investigate large online platforms for breaches of the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), which requires they collect and verify information on third-party sellers and check their marketplaces for non-compliant products.

"This afternoon, our Commission's services working on the DSA will be in touch with Shein representatives ... we will take it from there and take potential next steps under the DSA," the spokesperson said.

Shein did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters
