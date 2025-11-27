European lawmakers seek EU-wide minimum age to access AI chatbots, social media

BRUSSELS :The European Parliament on Wednesday approved a non-binding resolution which calls for a default minimum age of 16 to access social media and AI chatbots to ensure "age-appropriate online engagement".

Regulated under the block's Digital Services Act (DSA), online platforms are required to comply with national laws, which leave it up to each country to decide on minimum age requirements.

According to a statement published on the European Parliament's website, lawmakers are calling for a harmonised EU digital minimum age of 16 for access to social media, video-sharing platforms and AI companions, while allowing 13- to 16-year-olds access with parental consent.

They also called for a harmonised European digital age limit of 13, under which no minor could access social media platforms, video-sharing services and AI companions.

The resolution carries no legal weight and serves as a political statement expressing Parliament's position on the issue. Any binding legislation would require formal proposals from the European Commission, followed by negotiations between EU member states and Parliament in a process that typically takes years to complete.

It also proposes additional measures, including a ban on addictive design features that keep children hooked to screens and manipulative advertising and gambling-like elements.

The draft also calls for the outright blocking of websites that don't follow EU rules and to address AI tools that can create fake or inappropriate content.

Both Elon Musk's X and TikTok have faced formal investigations for breaching DSA rules in the past.