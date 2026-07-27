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Eutelsat to receive $504 million under US wireless spectrum plan
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Business

Eutelsat to receive $504 million under US wireless spectrum plan

Eutelsat to receive $504 million under US wireless spectrum plan

The logo of European satellite operator Eutelsat is displayed at the company’s headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, France, March 30, 2026. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

27 Jul 2026 01:48PM (Updated: 27 Jul 2026 01:51PM)
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July 27 : Satellite operator Eutelsat said on Monday it expected to receive $504 million in incentive payments under a U.S. plan to free up airwaves for faster mobile and wireless services.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has approved a framework to move satellite services out of part of the C-band radio spectrum, allowing 160 megahertz of capacity to be used by telecoms companies for next-generation wireless networks.

Eutelsat said the payment, expected in 2031, depends on it completing the move within deadlines set for 2030 and 2031 while maintaining service for customers. The Paris-based company will also be reimbursed for costs linked to the transition.

Source: Reuters
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