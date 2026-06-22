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EV maker Lucid to cut about 18% of US workforce, COO Winterhoff exits
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EV maker Lucid to cut about 18% of US workforce, COO Winterhoff exits

EV maker Lucid to cut about 18% of US workforce, COO Winterhoff exits

Workers marry the body structure with the battery pack and the front and rear sub frames as they assemble electric vehicles at the Lucid Motors plant in Casa Grande, Arizona, U.S. September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin O'Hara

22 Jun 2026 09:12PM (Updated: 22 Jun 2026 09:24PM)
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June 22 : EV maker Lucid Group said on Monday it would cut about 18 per cent of its U.S. workforce and announced COO Marc Winterhoff had left the company, in a major shake-up aimed at boosting profitability amid growing competition.

The layoffs will affect Lucid's full-time employees, contractors and hourly production workers in manufacturing, and are part of a broader restructuring plan, the company said.

It also said it has scrapped the second shift at its AMP-1 factory, its primary EV production facility.

Earlier this year, Lucid suspended its full-year forecast and reported its biggest revenue miss in more than four years, as a supplier-related issue disrupted deliveries of its Gravity SUV in February.

Shares of the company were down 1.5 per cent in premarket trading.

Source: Reuters
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