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EV maker VinFast's quarterly revenue rises on strong Southeast Asia demand
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EV maker VinFast's quarterly revenue rises on strong Southeast Asia demand

EV maker VinFast's quarterly revenue rises on strong Southeast Asia demand

FILE PHOTO: File Photo: The VinFast logo is seen on a car during India's five-day auto show in New Delhi, India, January 18, 2025. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh/File Photo/File Photo

08 Jun 2026 07:37PM (Updated: 08 Jun 2026 07:53PM)
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June 8 : Vietnam's VinFast reported a nearly 42 per cent rise in first-quarter revenue on Monday, bolstered by strong demand for its electric vehicles from key markets in Southeast Asia.

The company's quarterly revenue came in at 23.11 trillion dong ($877.24 million), compared with revenue of 16.31 trillion dong a year earlier.

With EV sales sluggish in countries such as the United States, VinFast has shifted focus to its home market of Vietnam as well as others with large populations, including India and Indonesia. 

However, the company's first-quarter net loss widened about 59 per cent from a year earlier to 28.11 trillion dong, as it spends heavily to cater to high demand in these markets by establishing new factories and ramping up production. 

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Last month, in an effort to restructure local operations, VinFast said it was planning to sell its Vietnam manufacturing facilities to a buyer group that includes its founder and chief executive Pham Nhat Vuong.

In May, it also agreed to supply GSM, a taxi company founded by Vuong, with around 1 million electric vehicles and 4 million e-scooters between 2026 and 2030.

($1 = 26,344.0000 dong)

Source: Reuters
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