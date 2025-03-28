Logo
Business

Exclusive-CK Hutchison mulls spin-off of global telecom assets, eyeing London listing, sources say
Business

Exclusive-CK Hutchison mulls spin-off of global telecom assets, eyeing London listing, sources say

Exclusive-CK Hutchison mulls spin-off of global telecom assets, eyeing London listing, sources say

File photo: The company logo of CK Hutchison Holdings is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong, China March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File photo

28 Mar 2025 06:34PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd has started preparations to spin-off its telecommunication assets globally and list the business on the London Stock Exchange, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

The company has in recent weeks discussed the plan with a small group of financial advisers, said the people.

The spun-off entity would host CK Hutchison's telecoms businesses in Europe, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, the people said, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the information was confidential.

A spokesperson for CK Hutchison declined to comment.

Source: Reuters
