Exclusive-CNBC to unify digital and TV news operations, cut nearly a dozen jobs, sources say

Feb 26 : CNBC is restructuring its newsroom to unify its TV and digital operations in a move that would result in nearly a dozen layoffs including the departure of the website's managing editor, Jeff McCracken, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The cuts are part of an overhaul under Editor-in-Chief David Cho, as CNBC prepares to introduce a paywall on its website, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the information was not public.

The layoffs are not aimed at cutting costs and the news organization plans to add some 40 roles in the coming year, according to two of the sources.

CNBC and McCracken declined to comment.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

CNBC is among the most-watched cable networks thanks to its live coverage of markets and global business developments.

The layoffs come weeks after Versant Media, the parent company of CNBC, was spun out of Comcast.

Shares of Versant have declined more than 30 per cent since the company listed on the Nasdaq in January.

Besides CNBC, Versant also owns cable networks such as USA, MS NOW, Oxygen, as well as digital assets like Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes.