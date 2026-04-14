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Exclusive-HSBC hires ICBC Standard Bank trader to lead global metals trading, sources say
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Exclusive-HSBC hires ICBC Standard Bank trader to lead global metals trading, sources say

Exclusive-HSBC hires ICBC Standard Bank trader to lead global metals trading, sources say

FILE PHOTO: A logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

14 Apr 2026 03:58AM (Updated: 14 Apr 2026 05:13AM)
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LONDON, April 13 : HSBC, one of the world's largest bullion-trading banks, is hiring Mark Augustynak, a metals trader at ICBC Standard Bank, to head its global metals trading business, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

HSBC, along with ICBC Standard Bank, JPMorgan and UBS, is a market maker and clearer in London, the world's largest over-the-counter gold-trading hub, where market players trade directly with each other rather than via an exchange.

Augustynak, with 20 years of experience in linear precious metals trading, is expected to join HSBC in mid-2026, one of the sources said.

HSBC did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment sent outside normal business hours.

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HSBC has been searching for a new head of metals trading after Vincent Domien left the bank in late 2025 to join crypto group Tether, an active gold investor nL1N3YT0FN. Tether let Domien go in March, sources told nL1N40J0T4 Reuters last month.

Domien is now set to join ICBC Standard Bank as its head of metals trading, the two sources said.

Source: Reuters
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