Exclusive-Japan's debt issuance to surge 28% in fiscal 2029 from 2026, finance ministry estimates

TOKYO, Feb 17 : Japan will likely see annual bond issuance surge 28 per cent three years from now on rising debt-financing costs, a finance ministry estimate reviewed by Reuters showed on Tuesday, casting doubt on premier Sanae Takaichi's argument the country can deliver tax cuts without boosting debt.

Under the estimate, Japan would need to issue up to 38 trillion yen ($248.32 billion) worth of bonds in the fiscal year starting April 2029 to fill a hole from expenditure surpassing tax revenues, up from 29.6 trillion yen in fiscal 2026.

While tax revenues are expected to keep rising, they will not be enough to pay for a steady increase in spending as a rapidly ageing population and rising long-term interest rates push up social welfare and debt-servicing costs.

Debt-servicing costs will likely hit 40.3 trillion yen in fiscal 2029, up from 31.3 trillion yen in fiscal 2026 and roughly 30 per cent of total expenditure, underscoring the strain rising bond yields would inflict on Japan's finances.

The estimate, to be presented to Parliament for deliberation, highlights the challenge Takaichi faces in delivering on her pledge to avoid issuing new debt to fund her tax-cutting and spending plans.

While rising inflation and robust corporate profits have pushed up nominal tax revenues, Japan's finances will come under pressure as low-interest bonds that were issued in the past are rolled over.

The Bank of Japan's rate-hike plans will also keep upward pressure on bond yields. Since exiting a massive stimulus programme in 2024, the central bank has been slowing bond buying and raising interest rates as Japan progresses in durably meeting its 2 per cent inflation target.

The estimate is based on a scenario assuming nominal economic growth of 1.5 per cent and an average inflation rate of 1 per cent with the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield moving at 3.0 per cent.

In a scenario assuming nominal growth of 3 per cent and an inflation rate of 2 per cent, debt-servicing costs will hit 41.3 trillion yen in fiscal 2029.

($1 = 153.0300 yen)