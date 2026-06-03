Exclusive-Meta scales back AI mouse clicks tool, citing employee concerns

NEW YORK, June 2 : Meta is dialing back elements of its plan to collect employee mouse movements, keystrokes and other actions for use as AI training data, it said in an internal memo on Tuesday, following weeks of angry pushback from staffers.

"While we remain confident in the privacy protections we put in place at launch, which went through several layers of risk review, we have heard your concerns about personal data on work devices, battery life, and wanting more control over when capturing happens," the company said in the memo.