Exclusive-Netflix has ample room to increase its offer in battle for Warner Bros, sources say

Feb 19 : Netflix has ample cash and could increase its offer for HBO Max owner Warner Bros Discovery if rival bidder Paramount Skydance ups its own offer, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

The two media giants have been locked in a heated rivalry over Warner Bros and its storied catalogue, which includes iconic franchises like "Harry Potter", "Game of Thrones", DC Comics and Superman.

Though Warner Bros is moving forward with a March 20 shareholder vote on Netflix's offer, it has given Paramount a week to come up with a more compelling bid.

Netflix has bid $27.75 a share, or $82.7 billion, for Warner Bros' studio and streaming businesses while Paramount has offered $108.4 billion for the whole company, which includes Discovery Global that houses CNN, HGTV and other TV assets.

Netflix and Warner Bros declined to comment.