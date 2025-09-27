Exclusive-Private equity owners of MRI Software target sale or IPO at $10 billion valuation, sources say

The private equity owners of real estate software provider MRI Software are exploring options for the company, including a potential sale or a public listing on a U.S. exchange, according to people familiar with the matter.

Any deal for MRI Software, which could happen within the next 12 months, is expected to value the software maker at up to $10 billion including debt, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the discussions are confidential.

The ownership consortium includes TA Associates, Harvest Partners and GI Partners. It is working with Goldman Sachs on the process, which was kicked off by inbound acquisition interest from other real estate and technology firms, the sources added.

Spokespeople for MRI Software, TA Associates, GI Partners and Goldman declined to comment. Harvest Partners did not respond to a comment request.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, MRI provides software for the real estate industry that helps property owners, investors, and managers oversee commercial and residential portfolios. Among the software tools are those handling accounting, leasing, and financial management.

MRI Software is approaching $1 billion in annual revenue and generates approximately $400 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), according to the sources. The company has maintained a steady annual growth rate of 10 per cent, with more than half of its revenue generated outside the U.S., the sources said.

A sale or listing at the purported valuation would represent a major exit for MRI Software's private equity backers. GI Partners, which invested in the company in 2015, is on track to return nine times their initial equity investment, while TA Associates, the largest holder of MRI, is projected to make seven times its money, the sources said.

Application software firms, including those in real estate, have recently seen a pickup in M&A, with private equity buyers paying attractive prices thanks to the steady recurring revenue these businesses generate.

Last month, Reuters reported that Altus Group, a Canadian software and data analytics provider focused on the real estate industry, is exploring a potential sale after receiving inbound acquisition interest.