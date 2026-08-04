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Exclusive-Shein seeks $30-$40 billion valuation for August Hong Kong IPO, sources say
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Exclusive-Shein seeks $30-$40 billion valuation for August Hong Kong IPO, sources say

Exclusive-Shein seeks $30-$40 billion valuation for August Hong Kong IPO, sources say
FILE PHOTO: A customer holds shopping bags with a Shein logo in the first physical space of online fast-fashion retailer Shein on the day of its opening inside the Le BHV Marais department store, the Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville, in Paris, France, November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo/File Photo
Exclusive-Shein seeks $30-$40 billion valuation for August Hong Kong IPO, sources say
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A view of the reception of the fast-fashion brand Shein's office in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 15, 2025. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo/File Photo
Exclusive-Shein seeks $30-$40 billion valuation for August Hong Kong IPO, sources say
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Clothes from fast-fashion brand Shein hang at their office in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 15, 2025. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo/File Photo
04 Aug 2026 12:08PM (Updated: 04 Aug 2026 12:43PM)
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LONDON/HONG KONG, Aug 4 : Shein is seeking a valuation of $30 billion to $40 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) that the online fast-fashion retailer plans to launch as early as mid-August, three people familiar with the matter said.

Shein started pre-deal investor meetings last week, one person said. The deal could be launched in mid-to-late this month, said two of the people, all of whom declined to be named as the plans are confidential.

The previously unreported $30 billion-$40 billion IPO valuation target would represent a steep markdown from the $98.2 billion valuation in 2022 and $64 billion valuation achieved in private fundraising rounds in 2023 and April 2024, reflecting mounting business challenges.

The IPO valuation and the launch timeline are not final yet and subject to changes after feedback from investor meetings, said the people.

Shein did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters
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